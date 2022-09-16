PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2022: Download Call Letter Now!

PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research. Check Direct Link Here.

PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2022: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) are holding the Junior Research Fellow Exam on 23 September 2023 across India in an online mode for this the admit cards are uploaded on www.pgimer.edu.in and www.icmr.nic.in. So, you can now download PGIMER Admit Card 2022.

Steps to Download PGIMER ICMR JRF Admit Card 2022 ?

At the first step, you are required to visit the of PGIMER OR ICMR Website You can now see the application link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ICMR JRF 2022’. Click on the link. Go to ‘CLICK HERE FOR ADMIT CARD’ Key the required details - ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Download PGIMER JRF Admit Card Take a print Out

ICMR JRF Exam will be held from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M. You can check the ICMR JRF Exam Pattern Below:'



Sections Number of Questions Time Aptitude Section 50 2 hour Life Sciences or Social Sciences 75 Questions to be Attempted from 100 Questions

The syllabi are as per PG level by University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi.

The final result will be based on an aggregate of 55% marks obtained in both the Sections for the General

category and OBC (50% for SC/ST and PH/VH).

PGIMER JRF will be conducted for a total of 150 Fellowships for Life Sciences, Veterinary Medicine and Social Science. Two separate merit lists, one comprising the candidates qualifying for Life sciences and the second for those candidates qualifying for Social sciences, will be made on the basis of their performance in the exam.

Selected candidates must join their respective Ph.D. courses on the prescribed date as indicated in their admission letter.