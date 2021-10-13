PGIMER CBT Schedule 2021 Out for Law Officer Post @pgimer.edu.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has released the online computer based test (CBT) date for the Law Officer Post on its official website -pgimer.edu.in. Check detail here.

PGIMER CBT Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the online computer based test (CBT) date for the Law Officer Post. All such candidates who have applied successfully for Law Officer Post can check the computer based test date available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct the computer based test (CBT) on 18 November 2021 (Thursday).

All the candidates who have applied for Law Officer against Advertisement No.PGI/RC/023/2021/1622 dated 24.05.2021should note the online Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of 85 number of questions having duration of 85minutes.

Candidates should note that each question shall carry one (01) mark. There will be negative marking to the extent of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates should note that the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will released the Admit Card for the CBT on 11 November 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the 11 November 2021 once it is uploaded on the official website. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including user ID and password.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will release the result for shortlisting of the candidates on the basis of the said online examination (Computer Based Test) within a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of online examination. Only the candidate, who will be found eligible, will be called for interview and finally considered for selection on merit basis.

Candidates can check the detail PGIMER Law Officer CBT Schedule 2021 available on the official website. However you can get the same also with the direct link given below.

