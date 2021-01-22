PGIMER Final Result 2021 Out for Lower Division Clerk Post @pgimer.edu.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

PGIMER Final Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the final result for the Lower Division Clerk post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the various round of selection process for Lower Division Clerk post can check their result available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for Lower Division Clerk post on its official website. As per the notification, result is based on the marks obtained in the Computer Test Based (CBT) for LDC post.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has also released the cut off marks for the last selected candidates. As per the cut off marks released, the last selected candidates for various categories are- UR- 84.50, SC-83, ST-61.25, OBC-77,EWS 80.00 & OPH-62.50.

Candidates applied for the posts of Lower Division Clerk advertised vide advertisement no.PGI/RC/010/2019/3765 dated 07.09.2019 for PGIMER, Chandigarh and appeared in the various selection process can check their final result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: PGIMER Final Result 2021 for Lower Division Clerk Post