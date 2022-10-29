PGIMER is Hiring For Technician, MO & Other Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited online application for the 256 Various Posts on its official website. Check PGIMER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited online application for various posts including Assistant Administrative Officer, Medical Officer,Nursing Officer,Store Keeper,Jr. Lab Technician, Junior Speech Therapist,Medical Record Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 November 2022. The online application process for these posts will be commence from 01 November 2022.

Important Date PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 28 November 2022

Vacancy Details PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

FOR PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab.

Medical Officer-01

Assistant Administrative Officer-01

Nursing Officer-195

Store Keeper-01

Jr. Lab Technician-10

Jr. Technician (X-ray)-02

Junior Speech Therapist-01

Medical Record Technician-02

Jr. Administrative Assistant (LDC)-04

CSR Assistant Grade-II-02

Laboratory Attendant Grade-II-02

Manifold Technician Grade-IV-02

FOR PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Jr. Administrative Assistant (LDC)-33

Eligibility Criteria PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Administrative Officer-1. Degree of a recognized University or its equivalent.

2. 5 years of experience as Office Supdt. or in equivalent posts and working knowledge of Govt. rules and regulations.

Store Keeper-1. Bachelor degree in Maths/ Economics / Commerce /Statistics and

2. M.B.A./ Postgraduate in Maths/ Economics/Commerce/ Statistics/Finance from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Process to Download: PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit to the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)-http://pgimer.edu.in/ You will have to visit to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page. Now click on the link- Online application invited for the posts of Group A, B and C for PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab and Junior Administrative Assistant for PGIMER, Chandigarh on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download and save the copy of PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification for your future reference.

Click Here for PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How To Apply PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from 01 to 28 November 2022.