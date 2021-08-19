PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 49 Vacancies, Download PGVCL Application Form @ pgvcl.com

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 13:20 IST
PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 September 2021. The online applications have been started at pgvcl.com from 18 August 2021.

A total of 49 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 18 August 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 7 September 2021

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical)  - 49 Posts

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in 7th & 8th semesters without ATKT.

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • For Unreserved Category: 35 years
  • For Reserved Category (ST/SC/EWS): 40 years on the date of advertisement.

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • 1st Year Rs. 37,000/-
  • 2nd Year Rs. 39,000/-
  • 3rd Year Rs. 39,000/-
  • 4th Year Rs. 39,000/-
  • 5th Year Rs. 39,000/-

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online test/written test.

Download PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 18 August 2021 to 7 September 2021. After the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • ST & SC candidates (including GST) - Rs. 250/-
  • UR & EWS candidates: Rs. 500/-

FAQ

How to apply for PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 18 August 2021 to 7 September 2021. After the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years.

What is the qualification required for PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical) Degree in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in 7th & 8th semesters without ATKT are eligible to apply.

What is the last date of application submission for PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 September 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021?

A total of 49 vacancies will be recruited for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Electrical).
