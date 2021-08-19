PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 49 Vacancies, Download PGVCL Application Form @ pgvcl.com

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 49 Vacancies at pgvcl.com for 49 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 September 2021. The online applications have been started at pgvcl.com from 18 August 2021.

A total of 49 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 August 2021

Last date for submission of application: 7 September 2021

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical) - 49 Posts

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in 7th & 8th semesters without ATKT.

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

For Unreserved Category: 35 years

For Reserved Category (ST/SC/EWS): 40 years on the date of advertisement.

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Salary

1st Year Rs. 37,000/-

2nd Year Rs. 39,000/-

3rd Year Rs. 39,000/-

4th Year Rs. 39,000/-

5th Year Rs. 39,000/-

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online test/written test.

Download PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 18 August 2021 to 7 September 2021. After the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Application Fee