PGVCL Junior Assistant Result 2020 Declared @pgvcl.com, Check Roll Number Here

PGVCL Junior Assistant Result 2020: Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) has released the result for the posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) exam can check their result available on the official website of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL)-http://www.pgvcl.com/.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination for the posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). It is noted that the written examination for the posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) was conducted on 25 January 2020.

You can check the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) on the official website of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL). However you can check the result also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for PGVCL Junior Assistant Result 2020





How to check PGVCL Junior Assistant Result 2020

First of all visit on the official website of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL)-pgvcl.com.

Go to the Career Opportunities in PGVCL section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Result of Written Test held on 25.01.2020 for VS (EA) new

A new PDF will be open where you can check your result.

You should save and download the Result for the future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) for latest updates regarding the posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant).