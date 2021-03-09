PGVCL Result 2021 Out: Download Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Result PDF for 65526 Candidates @pgvcl.com

PGVCL Result 2021: Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) has uploaded the marks of all the candidates who have appeared in Computer Based Exam (CBT) on 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 January 2021 for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Candidates can download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result from the official website - pgvcl.com.

As per the notice, “The Selection Report / Panel Report shall be drawn in order of Merit considering Roster requirement from this list, considering the actual vacancies to be filled in. In case the candidate appointed from the selection list does not report or in case any vacancy arise due to resignation / death of an employee or due to sanction of new post, etc. fresh selection list shall be drawn from this result list. The validity of such selection/s shall be for one year from the date of publication of result i.e. up to 08 March 2022.

How to Download PGVCL Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of PGVCL - pgvcl.com Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab given on the homepage A new window will open where you need to click on ‘View/Download’ ‘Result of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) 2021’ Download PGVCL Result PDF Check your marks in the list

The recruitment is being done to fill 881 vacant post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) under PGVCL. PGVCL had invited online applications from 26 December 2019 to 15 January 2020.A total of 65526 candidates applied for the exam. The answer key for the exam was uploaded on 28 Jan 2021.