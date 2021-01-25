PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key 2021 Out @pgvcl.com: Submit Jr Assistant Objection

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key 2021: Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) has activated the answer key or objection link of the Computer Based Exam (CBT) for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Candidates can download PGVCL Answer Key from the official website - pgvcl.com.

The candidate can also submit objection, if any, against the answer key through online mode of PGVCL website.

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download PGVCL Jr Assistant Answer Key and submit objection, directly, through the link:

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key Download Link

How to Download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key ?

Go to official website of PGVCL - pgvcl.com Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab given on the homepage Now, click on ‘View/Download’ Tab given against ‘PGVCL Objection Tracker URL’ in ‘Career Opportunities in PGVCL’ Section It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your Roll Number, Select DOB, Date of Exam & Shift and enter the text as shown Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Answer Key

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result shall be released after considering all the objections. A total of 881 vacancies will be filled through PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Recruitment 2019-20