PHED Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs), Apply Online @phedharyana.gov.in

PHED Haryana Recruitment 2021: Water & Sanitation Support Organization, Office of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Haryana has published a recruitment notification for the post of Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs). Interested candidates can apply online from 22 June 2021 on the official website i.e. phedharyana.gov.in. The last date of registration is 16 July 2021.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application- 22 June 2021 Last date of online application submission - 16 July 2021 Closing date for deposit of fee - 21 July 2021 Exam Date - Oct 2021 / Nov 2021.

PHED Vacancy Details

Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs)- 27 Posts

PHED Haryana BRC Salary:

Rs.15000/- per month

PHED Haryana BRC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in Mass Communication / Social Sciences / Rural Studies.The Graduate in Social Sciences includes Anthropology , Geography, Communication, Cultural Studies, Economics, Education, History, Political Science. Sociology, Linguistics Philosophy, Psychology Social Psychology Social Work, Development Studies Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher

Work Experience:

At least two years experience of working in Govt./ Non-Governmental Organization preferably working in Piped Water Supply Schemes (PWSS) Village Water & Sanitation/ Sewerage Committee (VWSC) / Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance/ Sanitation after acquisition of Education Qualification.

PHED Haryana BRC Age Limit:

21-60 yrs

Selection Process for PHED Haryana BRC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written test of total 100 marks.

How to Apply PHED Haryana BRC Recruitment 2021 ?

Online applications are invited for direct recruitment for Contractual posts of Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs) from 22 June 2021 to 16 July 2021 till 11.59 P.M.

PHED Haryana BRC Notification Download

Application Fee: