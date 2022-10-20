PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022 For 295 Various Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Patiala Locomotive Works has invited online application for the 295 Apprentice posts on its official website. Check Patiala Locomotive Works recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022: If you are 10th Pass government job aspirants with ITI Certificate then you have golden chance to confirm a berth in Railway as a Apprentice jobs. Yes, The Patiala Locomotive Works, Patiala has released job notification for the 295 Apprentice posts in various trades under PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment. Candidates having specific educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these jobs on or before 16th November 2022.



Notification Details for PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Important Date for PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 16th November 2022

Vacancy Details for PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Electrician-140

Mechanic(Diesel)-40

Machinist-15

Fitter-75

Welder(G&E)-25

Eligibility Criteria for PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Electrician-10th Passed with Science and Math under 10+2 Education System with at least 50 % Aggregate marks or Equivalent. ITI certificate in Electrical Trades.

Mechanic(Diesel)-10th Passed with Science and Math under 10+2 Education System with at least 50 % Aggregate marks or Equivalent. ITI certificate in Electrical Trades.

Machinist-10th Passed with Science and Math under 10+2 Education System with at least 50 % Aggregate marks or Equivalent. ITI certificate in Machinist Trades.

Fitter-10th Passed with Science and Math under 10+2 Education System with at least 50 % Aggregate marks or Equivalent. ITI certificate in Fitter Trades.

Welder(G&E)-10th Passed with Science and Math under 10+2 Education System with at least 50 % Aggregate marks or Equivalent. ITI certificate in Welder(G&E) Trades.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.



How To Download: PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF

Visit to the official website of Patiala Locomotive Works, Patiala -https://plw.indianrailways.gov.in/ Go to the News And Announcement Section. Click on the link-https://plw.indianrailways.gov.in/displaying on the home page. You will get the PDF of PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download and save the PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Click Here For PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF

How To Apply for PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 16 November 2022.