PMC Result 2022 (OUT): Check Junior Clerk Exam Marks, Selection PDF Here

PMC Result 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced the exam result for the post of Junior Clerk on the official website i.e. pmc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their marks, selection list and waiting list from the website. PMC Result Link is also provided in this article below.

The candidates who have qualified in the exam will be called to appear for Document Verification (DV). The document verification round will be held from 28 November to 02 December 2022. DV will be conducted at Shri Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj hall, 3rd Floor, Pune Municipal Corporation, Main Building, Shivajinagar, Pune - 411005.

According to the official website, “Candidates in this list to remain present with all original documents, fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Recruitment Advertisement, for document verification after verification of candidates in main list and communication made by Email/Updates on the website about the date by Pune Municipal Corporation at Shri Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj hall, 3rd Floor, Pune Municipal Corporation, Main Building, Shivajinagar, Pune - 411005."

Go to the official website of the PMC - https://www.pmc.gov.in Now, click on 'सेवाभरती २०२२' given under ' 'सेवाभरती २०२२ पुणे महानगपालिकेच्या आस्थापनेवरील विविध पदांच्या सेवाभरती विषयक माहिती जाणून घेण्यासाठी खालील सेवाभरती २०२२ या लिंकवर क्लिक करा.' Visit the link ‘Click here for individuals results’, It will redirect you to the login page where you are required to enter your details such as Registration Number or Roll Number and Date if Birth and Password You can also click on ‘Exam Result’in order to check your marks scored out of 200. The list of selected candidates for DV Round can be checked by clicking on ‘List of Eligible Candidates for Document Verification’

