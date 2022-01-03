PNB Recruitment 2022 for Specialized Executive Posts, Download Application @pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank PNB is hiring various Specialized Executive Posts. Check qualification, experience, age limit, and other details.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has published a notice regarding recruitment of various Specialized Executive Posts including Chief Risk Officer(CRO), Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) on www.pnbindia.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 10 January 2022.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 10 January 2022

Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer(CRO) - 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) - 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) - 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO ) - 1 Post

Chief Digital Officer (CDO) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for PNB Specialized Executive Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Chief Risk Officer(CRO) - Graduate degree with- (1)Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals, or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute. 05 years experience

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) - Graduate in any discipline.Overall experience of at least 15 years.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Qualified Chartered Accountant and 15 years of experience.

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) - Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University /Institution and 15 years of experience in relevant areas is mandatory.

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO ) - Full-time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or master‟s in Computer Application from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies and Overall work experience of 20 years.

Chief Digital Officer (CDO) - B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Science and Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering from recognized university /college/institute. OR B.Sc. and MCA from a recognized University/ Institute. Minimum of 15 years‟ experience.

Age Limit:

45 to 55 years

How to Apply for Specialized Executive Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates may submit applications in the prescribed format which is available on the bank‟s website www.pnbindia.in – link (recruitment). The hard copy of the application along with all the relevant documents be sent by registered/speed post in a sealed envelope to “General Manager-Hrmd Punjab National Bank Human Resource Division 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Office Sector 10, Dwarka”.

PNB Specialized Executive Notification Download

PNB Specialized Executive Application Form