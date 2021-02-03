PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021 for 1324 Gram Rozgar Sahayak, Computer Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @sird.assam.gov.in

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), Assam has invited application for recruitment to the post of Block GIS Coordinator, Block NRM Expert, Block Livelihood Expert, MIS Officer, Gram Rozgar Sahayak, Computer & Account Assistant, Block Program Manager, and Gram Panchayat Coordinator under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) and Cluster Facilitation Project (CFP).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode on official website of State Institute of Rural Development, Assam (SIRD Assam) i.e. sird.assam.gov.in on or before 16 February 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 February 2021

Last date for submission of application: 16 February 2021

PNRD Assam Vacancy Details

Block GIS Coordinator - 18

Block NRM Expert - 37

Block Livelihood Expert - 37

Mis Officer - 03

Computer Assistant - 25

Accounts Assistant - 44

Gram Rozgar Sahayak -723

Asst District Program Manager - 09

Block Program Manager - 137

Gram Panchayat Coordinator - 291

PNRD Assam Salary:

Block GIS Coordinator - Rs. 35,000/-

Block NRM Expert - Rs. 30,000/-

Block Livelihood Expert - Rs. 30,000/-

MIS Officer - Rs. 30,000/-

Computer Asst - Rs. 11,250/-

Accounts Asst - Rs. 11,250/-

Gram Rozgar Sahayak - Rs. 11,250/-

Asst District Program Manager - Rs. 30,000/-

Block Program Manager - Rs. 20,000/-

Gram Panchayat Coordinator - Rs. 11,250/-

Eligibility Criteria for PNRD Assam Gram Rozgar Sahayak, Computer Assistant and Other Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

Block GIS Coordinator- M.Tech/M.E./MSc. In Geographic information Science or Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geo Spatial Technology/Geo- Informatics/Geo Spatial Science/Surveying and Geo¬informatics Or BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic information Science/Remote Sensing from recognized University/Institute. Or MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote Sensing from recognized University/Institute. Or Post Graduate in Science/Agricultural Science with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized B.Tech in civil Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/ Diploma in civil Engineering.

Block NRM Expert - B. Tech in civil Engineering/Agriculture Engineering/Diploma in civil Engineering

Block Livelihood Expert - Masters in Agricultural Economics/Horticulture/Agro¬forestry /Agronomy/Forestry

MIS Officer Degree (Engg) - Degree in Engineering MCA/BCA/PGDCA from any recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks. Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/UGC/A1CTE is valid. Knowledge of Assamese, English and Hindi is necessary

Computer Asst - Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university or institution with minimum 50% marks. Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/UGC/AICTE is valid. Basic computer and internet skills. Candidates well versed in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Point etc. Knowledge of local language is a must.

Accounts Assistant - Bachelor Degree in Commerce from any recognised university.Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/UGC/AICTE is valid.Must possess Diploma in Computer applications for a period of minimum six months. Knowledge in Accounts keeping with Tally latest version is also required.

Gram Rozgar Sahayak - Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university or institution with minimum 50% marks. Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/UGC/AICTE is valid. Candidates well versed in Mobile applications. Knowledge of local language is a must.

Asst District Program Manager - Degree in Engineering (CSE/IT)/MCA/M.SC (IT/CS) from any recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks. Knowledge of Assamese, English and Hindi is necessary.

Block Program Manager - Degree in Engineering (CSE/IT)/MCA/M.SC(IT/CS)/ BCA from any recognized university or institution w:th minimum 60% marks. Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/UGC/AICTE is valid. Knowledge of Assamese, English and Hindi is necessary.

Gram Panchayat Coordinator - Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent from any recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks. Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/UGC/AICTE is valid. Must Possess Diploma in Computer application for a period of minimum six months. Knowledge of Assamese, English and Hindi is necessary.

Age Limit:

Asst District Program Manager - 30 to 40

Other - 20 to 40 years

Selection Process for Gram Rozgar Sahayak, Computer Assistant and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to apply for PNRD Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through SIRD website sird.assam.gov.in on or before 16 February 2021.

PNRD Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link