Police Jobs 2022: More than 84000 Vacancies to Be Filled, Read Details Here

Police Jobs 2022: The Central Government, on Tuesday, informed Lok Sabha that it has decided to fill up the more than 84000 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Assam Rifles. The vacancies are aimed to be filled by December 2023.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that there are a total of 84,659 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles as of July 31, 2022. The government has decided to fill the existing vacancies by December 2023. He further said that the examination has already been conducted to fill up 25,271 posts of constable (general duty).

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has told about the recruitment in Police Forces in response to a question put up by Congress MP Deepak Baij, Trinamool Congress’ Mimi Chakraborty and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt. He said around 84,659 positions are vacant in the CAPF and Assam Rifle. Out of total posts, the government has reserved 27,510 vacancies in the Central Reserve Police Force, 23, 435 vacancies in the Border Security Force, 11,765 vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force, 11,143 vacancies in the Sashastra Seema Bal, 6,044 vacancies in the Assam Rifles and 4,762 vacancies under the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Mr Rai has also stated, in accordance with the instructions of the Department of Personnel and Training, issued on October 04, 2012, that 10 per cent of the vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen in both Central Armed Police Forces and the Assam Rifles who are up to the level Assistant Commandants.

The exam for filling up 25271 GD Constable Posts has been conducted already by SSC, he said.

Furthermore, the government has approved the 10% reservation of vacancies for Agniveers for those who are not in permanently recruited in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. The first batch of ex-Agniveer category recruits will be available for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles after completing four years of service in the armed forces.