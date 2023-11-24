CBSE Population Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition: India Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 1

Population Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 1 Population Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Population Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition Class 12 MCQs: As per the CBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus 2023-24 the Population Distribution, Density, and Growth are discussed in two chapters. First, the topic is discussed from a global perspective, and second, it has been elaborated from an Indian perspective. Both of these chapters are important from an exam point of view. The World Population, Distribution and Density MCQs are important to include in your study plan for the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Here, students will get the Population Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition of Class 12 MCQs from an Indian perspective. These Population Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition: India Class 12 MCQs with answers cover all the important topics from the syllabus. Check and download the PDF from below.

Q1. The state of India which has the lowest percentage of population below poverty line:

(A) Jammu & Kashmir

(B) Punjab

(C) Tamil Nadu

(D) Goa

Q2. The state with the highest population in India is:

(A) West Bengal

(B) Kerala

(C) Kerala

(D) Uttar Pradesh

Q3. The natural growth rate is analyses by assessing the:

(A) Positive birth and death rate

(B) Crude birth and death rate

(C) Negative birth and death rate

(D) All of the Above

Q4. The period of steady population growth was of:

(A)1921-1951

(B)1901-1911

(C)1911-1921

(D)1931-1941

Q5. The first complete population Census was conducted in India in:

(A)1882

(B)1883

(C)1881

D)1884

Q6. A continuous belt of states from west to east in the north-west, north, and north central parts of the country has relatively growth rate than the southern states.

(A) low

(B) high

(C) fast

(D) slow

Q7. In the post 1981 till present ,the growth rate of country’s population remained .

(A)Stagnant

(B) Low

(C)High

(D)Constant

Q8. The density of population is the number of people per unit area of arable land.

(A)physical

(B)psychological

(C)phishing

(D)physiological

Q9. Name the state of India having lowest density of population as per 2011 Census.

(A)Punjab

(B) Arunachal Pradesh

(C)Haryana

(D) Tamil Nadu

Q10. The period from 1901 to 1921 is referred to as period of:

(A) Stagnant or stationery phase of growth of India’s population.

(B) Population explosion in India.

(C) Steady population growth.

(D) None of the Above

Answer Key

(A) Jammu & Kashmir

(D) Uttar Pradesh

(B) Crude birth and death rate

(A)1921-1951

(C)1881

(B) high

(C)High

(D)physiological

(B) Arunachal Pradesh

(A) Stagnant or stationary phase of growth of India’s population.

