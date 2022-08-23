POSCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Trainee Posts through GATE 2023

POSCO Recruitment 2022:Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO) is looking for Engineers to join its fold as Executive Trainee (ET). Vacancies are available for Electrical & Computer Science Engineers. Those who wanted to apply for POSCO Executive Engineer Recruitment 2022 shall appear in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023. It is to be noted that, only GATE-2023 scores (Normalized Marks out of 100) are valid for this recruitment process. A GATE score of 2022 or prior is not valid.

Important Dates

Starting Date of POSCO ET Application Starting Date - Date shall be announced after the declaration of GATE 2023 Result

Last Date of POSCO ET Application Starting Date - Date shall be announced after the declaration of GATE 2023 Result

POSCO GATE 2023 Vacancy Details

To be announced

Eligibility Criteria for POSCO GATE 2023

Educational Qualification:

Electrical - Full Time B.E. /B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/ IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) with a minimum of 65% marks from recognized University/Institute in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and

Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical).

Computer Science- Full Time B.E. /B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/ IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) with a minimum of 65% marks from recognized University/

Institute in Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ Information Technology.

POSCO GATE 2023 Age Limit:

28 years as on 31.07.2023 (Candidates should have been born on or after 01.08.1995).

Qualified in the GATE 2023

Selection Process for POSCO GATE 2023 Recruitment

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Those who clear GATE 2023 will be able to apply for this recruitment. The registration dates shall be declared after the declaration of GATE 2023 ReAll information regarding this recruitment process would be made available in the careers. Selection of POSOCO website only. Applicants are advised to check the website periodically for important updates. Once registered for POSOCO, all correspondences shall be made through their registered e-mail ID or candidate login only.