Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 For 23 Managerial Posts: Check Salary And How To Apply

PGCIL has invited online application for the 23 Managerial Posts Insurance Medical Officer Posts on its official website. Check PGCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID has published notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023. There are total 23 posts are available including Dy. Manager (AI/ML),Asstt. Manager (Cloud Infrastructure Mgmt), Asstt. Manager (Data Engineer),Asstt. Manager (SAP-ABAP, Webdynpro, ABAP-SRM with FPM, ABAP-HCM, ABAP-Workflow, ABAP-FI, PI/PO Integration),Dy. Manager (Cyber Security) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 14 January 2023.

Selection for Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification will be consist of Scrutiny of Applications and Personal interview of shortlisted candidates.



Notification Details Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No. CC/10/2022

Important Date Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14.01.2023

Cutoff date for determining Eligibility criteria: 14.01.2023

Vacancy Details Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Dy. Manager (AI/ML)-02

Dy. Manager (SAP-HCM/ PR, TRM, MM, QM, BA, PS)- 06

Dy. Manager (SAP-BASIS ECC, S4HANA, EP&UIP)-01

Asstt. Manager (Cloud Infrastructure Mgmt)-01

Asstt. Manager (Data Engineer)-01

Asstt. Manager (SAP-ABAP, Webdynpro, ABAP-SRM with FPM, ABAP-HCM, ABAP-Workflow, ABAP-FI,PI/PO Integration)-04

Dy. Manager (Cyber Security)-04

Asstt. Manager (Open Source Appln. Developer)-04

Eligibility Criteria Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Dy. Manager (AI/ML)-Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.)

Dy. Manager (SAP-HCM/ PR, TRM, MM, QM, BA, PS)- Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) /MCA

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/ Essential Certification/Upper Age Limit/Relevant Experience Profile/Relevant Experience Profile and others updates for the posts.

How To Download: Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)-https://www.powergrid.in/ Go to the Title Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Deputy Manager / Asstt. Manager for ERP-IT & Information Security Function – Advt. No. CC/10/2022 ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website www.powergrid.in on or before 14.01.2023.