Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for News Reader &Translator (NRT)-Urdu Posts

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Notification Released out at prasarbharati.gov.in for News Reader &Translator (NRT)-Urdu on a full-time contract basis in Prasar Bharati. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and all other details here.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati Secretariat has released the notification for engagement of News Reader

&Translator (NRT)-Urdu on a full-time contract basis. Those candidates who are eligible and willing to work on the above terms & conditions in Prasar Bharati, having requisite qualifications and experience indicated above may apply online on Prasar Bharati web link http://applications.prasarbharati.org/ within 30 days from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website along with self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (28 February 2022) from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website along with self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

News Reader &Translator (NRT)-Urdu - 5 Posts

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: PG/PG Diploma in English/Urdu/Hindi Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution OR Post Graduate in Urdu.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Experience - 3 + Years experience in News organization (Print/TV/Digital Platform/Radio) along with Voice audition. Command over language and presentation skills for AV medium.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Below 40 years

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Salary - From Rs.40,000/- to Rs.50,000/- per month.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Role Responsibilities:

a. To translate, edit, format stories as per the requirement of the platform.

b. Write script for Radio and digital mediums in an engaging manner.

c. Conduct Interviews on-demand basis for special programs.

d. Organize and produce Exclusive Interviews

e. Impactful voice along with good presentation skills for AV medium.

Download Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on the Prasar Bharati web link http://applications.prasarbharati.org/ within 30 days from the date of publication on the Prasar Bharati website along with self-attested copies of supporting documents. In case of any difficulty in submission, it may be emailed to hrcpbs@prasarbharati.gov.in along with a screenshot of the error.