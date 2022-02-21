Preparing for Competitive Exams? Learn Something New - Screen-Free, Anytime, anywhere!

Preparing for UPSC, Banking or SSC Exams and feeling you just don’t have enough time? Here’s how you can maximize your time and learn something new, anytime, anywhere!

If you are preparing for UPSC, Banking, SSC or IBPS exams, you must have tried different techniques, processes and styles of studying. Be it referring to old notes by earlier toppers, study materials shared by different coaching centres or tutors, using old reference books or video lectures; there is an abundance of study material out for them to use to their advantage today. But despite so many resources at their disposal, most aspirants struggle to complete even basics to crack these highly competitive exams.

Experts refer to this phenomenon as the ‘Scarcity-Abundance Dichotomy’. While earlier, aspirants suffered from a lack of resources to study, nowadays the abundance of it has created so much confusion and chaos that they do not know how to use it. In essence, the challenge was never about the availability of study material and resources, but it was about how effectively were they able to use them.

Audio Learning - Learn Anything, Anywhere

The great Albert Einstein - one of the most influential scientists of the 20th century, is often attributed with the quote “You can’t achieve different results by doing the same things.” And this is exactly what aspirants need to consider while trying to be the BEST of the BEST. Therefore, using the same old techniques to prepare for UPSC, PSC and other exams might not be enough. They need to try something new, something revolutionary that can give them a competitive edge over others. And this is where Audio Learning for Competitive Exams come into the picture.

Audio-based learning or Auditory learning offers aspirants a new and unique way of studying for competitive exams without being shackled to their desks or a screen. It is a way to learn something new, anytime, anywhere! Aspirants can take up audio-based preparation for UPSC and Banking Exams even while they are engaged in any other activity; while travelling to and from their work or classes, while cooking or doing any other work. This makes audio learning a very effective tool for competitive exam aspirants.

Convert Non-Learning Time to Learning Time

When it comes to studying for competitive exams, there are two key phases or cycles of learning modules i.e., Captive Learning and Passive Learning. Captive Learning is the stage in which you are actively gathering knowledge using traditional tools and techniques via books, video lectures or any other visual form of learning. This is the first or preliminary level wherein you only gather register and record the information, without much retention or conceptual clarity. This form of learning takes place in a formal classroom setting with help of a tutor or instructor.

This stage of followed by Passive Learning, which involves recalling, revising and self-study the concepts to gain better and deeper conceptual clarity of the matter. Audio Learning is considered to be one of the most effective passive learning tools by experts with above 80% recall and retention. Audio Learning helps you convert your non-learning time into learning time and thereby aiding your overall preparation for UPSC, Banking and other competitive exams. This has resulted in huge time saving for aspirants, for whom time is their biggest asset and the most scarce resource.

Screen-free Learning

During the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges that students have faced is fatigue and eye strain for continuous exposure to screens. As we moved towards online learning, virtual classes became normal for everyone, irrespective of how well prepared the students were. In addition to this, learning via a screen is not an experience that is suited to everyone; as not everyone can afford the technology and tools that are required for it. Plus, visual learning in online mode is full of distractions and often fails to achieve the desired learning outcomes.

This is where audio learning has presented itself as an effective alternative for UPSC, Banking and SSC prep. One of the biggest benefits of learning by audio is the complete focus, attention and retention among the students. Audio learning offers a truly immersive learning experience for the mind, where it can capture, decode and retain information and concepts directly without any props or distractions. Plus, it doesn’t have any of the challenges associated with screen-based online learning like eye strain and fatigue and technological know-how and availability.

How to get started?

“You are always one decision away from a totally different life.”

This mantra by American Entrepreneur Thomas Bilyeu truly defines how aspirants hold the key to their success. If you want to be different from others and stand out and apart from them, your approach to solving the puzzle i.e., UPSC / Banking Exam, should also be different. And this is where Khabri App helps you. Khabri - the Indian digital audio platform, is one of the fastest-growing learning platforms that has helped lakhs of aspirants change their lives by making a simple change i.e., adopting audio learning as part of their arsenal against the fierce competition. During the pandemic, Khabri witnessed a sixfold jump in users and a 4X increase in the number of creators on the platform, which shows its effectiveness when it comes to preparing for competitive exams. And every day, the platform grows to accommodate more and more educators, trainers, entrepreneurs, and top-selling authors, who offer quality audio courses, educational podcasts, UPSC audio notes and preparation material to help you crack The Exam.

