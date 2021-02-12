CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Check Previous Year Papers, Latest Sample Paper & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE 2021: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for Physics subject is scheduled for 13th May. This subject is considered as one of the difficult subjects & due to this students often feel difficult while revising Physics subject. In the case of subjects like Physics, selective study plays a crucial role. Here selective study implies more stress on important topics from which have been frequently asked in previous CBSE 12th Physics board exams. To know about important topics, concepts & questions, students need to analyse previous year papers (at least 5 to 10 years) & the latest sample paper (issued by CBSE). Bearing in mind the importance of previous year papers of CBSE board exams and the latest CBSE sample paper here we have provided all these resources and they will be helpful for the students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021. Students are also advised to revise CBSE Syllabus & details of deleted topics & chapters from the revised CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2021 as questions based on only revised CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2021 will be asked.

With the links given above, all students can get important resources. Jagranjosh.com has also provided essential resources (for the preparation of all the important other subjects) such as Previous Year Papers, CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Model Answer Sheet, Notes, MCQs etc. These essential resources are available in the CBSE section of jagranjosh.com. Students are also advised to pay attention to the new revised CBSE Syllabus as many chapters & topics have been deleted & questions from these topics are not expected in CBSE board exams 2021. Although questions based on these topics might be asked in competitive exams like NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 etc. Links to access some other important articles are also given below.

