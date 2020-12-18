CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 might start from February without any considerable delay. So, students must prepare themselves for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Here, we are discussing the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021. Links to access some important articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 are also given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Unit-wise Weightage

Number Name Marks Unit–I Electrostatics 16 Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Unit-II Current Electricity Chapter–3: Current Electricity Unit-III Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 17 Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter Unit-IV Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction Chapter–7: Alternating Current Unit–V Electromagnetic Waves 18 Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves Unit–VI Optics Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Chapter–10: Wave Optics Unit–VII Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 12 Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Unit–VIII Atoms and Nuclei Chapter–12: Atoms Chapter–13: Nuclei Unit–IX Electronic Devices 7 Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Total 70

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021: Format of question Paper:

(Maximum Marks: 70 Marks Time Allowed: 3 hours)

⇨There will be 33 questions in all.

⇨Students will need to attempt all the questions.

⇨This question paper will have five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.

⇨Section A will have ten very short answer questions and four assertion reasoning MCQs of 1 mark each,

⇨Section B will have two case-based questions of 4 marks each,

⇨Section C will have nine short answer questions of 2 marks each,

⇨Section D will have five short answer questions of 3 marks each and Section E will have three long answer questions of 5 marks each.

⇨There will be no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided.

⇨Students will need to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Typology of Questions

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate Percentage 1 Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 27 38 % 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32% 3 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations Evaluating Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30% Total Marks 70 100

Note:

1. Internal Choice: There is no overall choice in the paper. However, there will be at least 33% internal choice.

2. The above template is only a sample. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating similar templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions the same.

