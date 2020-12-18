CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 might start from February without any considerable delay. So, students must prepare themselves for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Here, we are discussing the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021. Links to access some important articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 are also given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Unit-wise Weightage
CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021: Format of question Paper:
(Maximum Marks: 70 Marks Time Allowed: 3 hours)
⇨There will be 33 questions in all.
⇨Students will need to attempt all the questions.
⇨This question paper will have five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.
⇨Section A will have ten very short answer questions and four assertion reasoning MCQs of 1 mark each,
⇨Section B will have two case-based questions of 4 marks each,
⇨Section C will have nine short answer questions of 2 marks each,
⇨Section D will have five short answer questions of 3 marks each and Section E will have three long answer questions of 5 marks each.
⇨There will be no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided.
⇨Students will need to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Typology of Questions
Note:
1. Internal Choice: There is no overall choice in the paper. However, there will be at least 33% internal choice.
2. The above template is only a sample. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating similar templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions the same.
