CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: CBSE Class 12 Physics paper pattern, unit-Wise weightage, format of the question Paper & other important updates.

Dec 18, 2020 13:29 IST
CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper
CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 might start from February without any considerable delay. So, students must prepare themselves for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Here, we are discussing the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021. Links to access some important articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 are also given at the end of this article.

Also Check:

⇒ CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th Board Exams

⇒ CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: Revised Syllabus & Updates About Board Exams

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Unit-wise Weightage

 Number

 Name

Marks

Unit–I

Electrostatics

16

 

Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields

 

Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and

Capacitance

Unit-II

Current Electricity

 

Chapter–3: Current Electricity

Unit-III

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

17

 

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

 

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

Unit-IV

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating

Currents

 

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction

 

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

Unit–V

Electromagnetic Waves

18

 

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

Unit–VI

Optics

 

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

 

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Unit–VII

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

12

 

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Unit–VIII

Atoms and Nuclei

 

Chapter–12: Atoms

 

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Unit–IX

Electronic Devices

7

 

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Total

70

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021: Format of question Paper:

(Maximum Marks: 70 Marks Time Allowed: 3 hours)

⇨There will be 33 questions in all. 

⇨Students will need to attempt all the questions.

⇨This question paper will have five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.

⇨Section A will have ten very short answer questions and four assertion reasoning MCQs of 1 mark each, 

⇨Section B will have two case-based questions of 4 marks each,

⇨Section C will have nine short answer questions of 2 marks each, 

⇨Section D will have five short answer questions of 3 marks each and Section E will have three long answer questions of 5 marks each.

⇨There will be no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided.  

⇨Students will need to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021: Typology of Questions

 

Typology of Questions

Total

Marks

Approximate

Percentage

1

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Understanding:  Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

27

38 %

2

Applying: Solve problems to  new situations by  applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

22

32%

3

Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying  motives or  causes.  Make inferences  and find evidence to support generalizations 

Evaluating Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Creating: Compile information together in a different way  by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

21

30%

 

Total Marks

70

100

Note: 

1. Internal Choice: There is no overall choice in the paper. However, there will be at least 33% internal choice.

2. The above template is only a sample. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating similar templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions the same.

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2020-21

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 12 Physics Notes

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next