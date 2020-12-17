CBSE 10th & 12th Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised) & Latest Updates About Board Exams

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 are expected to start from February & March onwards & CBSE Date Sheet 2021 might be published on the official website very soon. Jagran Josh will keep you updated with all the latest developments regarding CBSE 2021 Board Exams Dates and other updates. Recently, during an online webinar with the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, some students asked questions regarding reduction in CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Many students are still confused. In this article, we have provided the latest Subject-wise CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (revised & reduced by 30%) which was released by the board in July. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the board has reduced the 30% syllabus. The links to access Subject-wise Deleted Portion (Topics/Chapters) of CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 are also available here. Students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 are advised to thoroughly study the changes in the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their preparation accordingly to save time & avoid confusion. Links to access some important articles and latest CBSE updates are also given at the end of this article.

As per the recent updates, there will not be any kind of delay in exams and CBSE board exams 2021 might start from mid of February. Hence students are advised to ignore rumour-mongers spreading fake news through social media. Most of the teachers and educators are advising that students should practice with the latest CBSE Sample Papers (released by CBSE itself), previous year papers & focus more on revising.

To help the students, Jagran Josh has provided latest CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Previous Years Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, Chapter-Notes, Study Material besides CBSE Model Papers for Class 10th & Class 12th. Some useful links to access important articles and latest CBSE updates are given below.

Education Minister will interact will teachers across the country on 22nd December at 4 PM. Earlier this program was scheduled for 17th December. Here's his latest tweet.

Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM.