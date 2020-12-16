JEE Main 2021: Exam Dates To Be Announced Shortly By Union Education Minister

JEE Main 2021 exam dates to be announced shortly by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Read on for complete details.

Dec 16, 2020 16:14 IST
JEE Main 2021: Exam Dates To Be Announced Shortly By Union Education Minister
JEE Main 2021: Exam Dates To Be Announced Shortly By Union Education Minister

JEE Main 2021 exam dates to be announced shortly by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He will announce it from his official Twitter handle. The Education Minister will also announce important updates regarding JEE Main 2021. He will also give details about how many times the exam will be held. Here is the tweet from his official Twitter handle.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next