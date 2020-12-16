JEE Main 2021 exam dates to be announced shortly by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He will announce it from his official Twitter handle. The Education Minister will also announce important updates regarding JEE Main 2021. He will also give details about how many times the exam will be held. Here is the tweet from his official Twitter handle.

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned. @DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd

According to the official website, JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in multiple sessions in February, March, April & May 2021 for admissions in the next academic session.This will give multiple opportunities to the students to improve their NTA scores in the exams if they fail to give their best in the 1st attempt without wasting the complete academic year.

Some of the advantages of multiple attempts for JEE Main are that the students will get a 1st hand experience of taking an exam & will learn from their mistakes and which they can correct while attempting for the next time. It ultimately decreases the chances of dropping a year. The student’s best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List or Ranking.

Students preparing for JEE Main 2021 are advised to check the latest syllabus of JEE Main 2021.Important resources for the preparation of JEE Main 2021 and other exams are also available at JagranJosh.com. Students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 and other state board exams can also find many essential resources for the preparation of the exams. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles.

