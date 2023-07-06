PSPCL AE Vacancy 2023 For Out, Direct Link To Apply Online For 139 Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility

PSPCL has invited online applications for the 139 Assistant Engineer Posts on its official website. Check PSPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PSPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has invited online applications for the 139 Assistant Engineer posts on its official website. These vacancies are available in various trades including Electrical and Civil. The registration process for the PSPCL recruitment drive will start on July 08 and will conclude on July 27, 2023.



To apply for PSPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including certificate/ degree of B.E, B.Sc, B.Tech, Engineering graduate in the concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



PSPCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 08, 2023

Closing date of application: July 27, 2023

PSPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer/OT/ (Electrical)-125

Assistant Engineer/OT/ (Civil)-14



PSPCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Engineer/OT/ (Electrical)-Full time regular BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent degree in respective discipline recognized by AICTE or AMIE in Electrical/Electricals and Electronics Engineering with 60 % marks from institution of Engineers (India) Calcutta.

Assistant Engineer/OT/ (Civil)-Full time regular BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering in Civil with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent degree in Civil discipline recognized by AICTE or AMIE in Civil Engineering with 60 % marks from institution of Engineers (India) Calcutta.

You should have GATE 2023 qualified.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



PSPCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 01-01-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 37 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



PSPCL Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://pspcl.in

Step 2: Click on the career/recruitment button on the homepage.

Step 3: Now select log-in/new registration (If this is your first attempt for PSPCL Vacancy)

Step 4: After that, in that blank PSPCL job form, fill detail matched to their original documents

Step 5: Now upload passport size Photograph, Signature

Step 6: Pay the official Fee charges if applicable

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.