PSSSB Clerk IT Admit Card 2022 Out at sssb.punjab.gov.in; Check Download Link Here

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Clerk IT post against Advt. No. 15/2022 can download their Admit Card 2022 from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: PSSSB Clerk IT Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the PSSSB Clerk IT Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application No, Date of Birth and Mobile No to the link on the official website.

Candidates are required to carry the Provisional E-Admit Card for written test for Clerk IT post at the examination venue.

Earlier Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has launched the recruitment drive for the post of Clerk IT against Advt. No. 15/2022 on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Clerk IT post will have to appear in the written exam under the selection process for the same.

You can download the PSSSB Clerk IT Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download PSSSB Clerk IT Admit Card 2022