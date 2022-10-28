PSSSB Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 (Released) at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Raise Objection, If Any

SSSB Punjab has released the provisional answer key for the Clerk Post on its official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download PDF here.

PSSSB Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 Download: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab or SSSB Punjab has released the provisional answer key for the Clerk Post on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the the PSSSB Clerk Exam conducted on 22 October 2022 can download PSSSB Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

In a bid to download the PSSSB Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website. It is noted that SSSB Punjab had conducted the written exam for the post of Clerk IT Advt. 15/2022 on 22 October 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Clerk I.T. (Advt. No. 15/2022) post can download their answer key and raise their objections, if any in the prescribed format as given on the official website.

Candidates should note that the grievances /objections should be sent only via email at helpdesk.itclerk@gmail.com on or before 29-10-2022 till 5.00 pm.

The objections which should be clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via email ssbtestpup2022@gmail.com at in prescribed format along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and mandatory fee as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the PSSSB Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 and process to raise objection from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download PSSSB Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022