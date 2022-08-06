PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1935 Vacancies Till 11 August @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board is filling up 1935 Vacancies. Candidates can check the online application link and other details here.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is re-inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk. Those who have not applied, earlier, for this recruitment can submit their application on or before the last date on the board website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the last date for submitting PSSSB Clerk Application is 11 August 2022. New Registration, as well as form completion/submission, shall be closed after this.

More than 1900 vacancies are to be filled up against advertisement number 15 of 2022. Those who are interested to apply for Punjab Clerk Recruitment 2022 should be a graduate and possess computer knowledge.

Out of the total notified vacancies, 917 vacancies are for Clerk Posts, 283 for Legal Clerk, 704 are for Clerk , 10 are for IT Clerk and 21 are for Account Clerk.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by typing or skill test, document verification and medical exam.

They can check the detailed eligibility, vacancy break-up, application link and other information by clicking on the PDF link given below:

How to Apply for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of PSSSB i.e. and visit the ‘Online Application’ Section Now, click on the link ‘ 29-05-2022 - CLICK HERE to apply for posts of Clerk, Clerk I.T., Clerk Accounts against Advertisement no. 15 of 2022 (LAST DATE 29.07.2022)’ If you are not registered then click on ‘New Registration’ After registration, fill in your details, upload documents Submit your application

The Candidates applying for advertised posts should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for their respective posts. Their candidature at all the stages of the recruitment process will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere submission of the application form will not imply that candidate is eligible for advertised posts.