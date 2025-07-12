Punjab Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has invited online applications to fill 13 vacancies for Naib Tehsildar. The registration window link will remain active from July 1 to 21, 2025. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on the written exam and document verification. All the interested candidates must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying. If they fail to meet the required educational qualification, age, reservation or any other requirements, their candidature shall be cancelled. Further details about the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar eligibility criteria have been discussed here.

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) have outlined the eligibility requirements for the Naib Tehsildar post in the official notification PDF. Aspirants need to review the advertisement to confirm they meet the required qualifications. To be eligible, they must be a graduate from a recognised University/ institution. Additionally, they should be between 18 and 37 years of age and possess knowledge of the Punjabi Language when applying for the post. Age relaxation is given to candidates from reserved categories. If any document furnished by the aspirant at any recruitment stage is found to be false, their name will be removed from the merit list, and their eligibility shall be cancelled.