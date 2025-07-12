Punjab Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has invited online applications to fill 13 vacancies for Naib Tehsildar. The registration window link will remain active from July 1 to 21, 2025. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on the written exam and document verification. All the interested candidates must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying. If they fail to meet the required educational qualification, age, reservation or any other requirements, their candidature shall be cancelled. Further details about the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar eligibility criteria have been discussed here.
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025
The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) have outlined the eligibility requirements for the Naib Tehsildar post in the official notification PDF. Aspirants need to review the advertisement to confirm they meet the required qualifications. To be eligible, they must be a graduate from a recognised University/ institution. Additionally, they should be between 18 and 37 years of age and possess knowledge of the Punjabi Language when applying for the post. Age relaxation is given to candidates from reserved categories. If any document furnished by the aspirant at any recruitment stage is found to be false, their name will be removed from the merit list, and their eligibility shall be cancelled.
Punjab Naib Tehsildar Age Limit 2025
The first and foremost component of the Punjab Naib Tehsildar eligibility is the age limit. The age of the aspirants will be calculated as of 01.01.2025. The minimum age of the aspirants must be 18 years when applying for the post. However, the maximum age varies as per the different categories, including general, SC, Backwards classes, etc. Check the maximum age limit for the Punjab Naib Tehsildar post across all the categories shared below.
|
Category
|
Upper Age Limit
|
General
|
37 years
|
Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes residing in the State of Punjab
|
42 years
|
State and Central Government Employees
|
45 years
|
Divyang candidates residing in Punjab
|
47 years
|
Widows, divorcees and certain other categories of married women
|
40 years
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Educational Qualifications
Educational qualification is the next important condition of the Punjab Naib Tehsildar eligibility. Failing to fulfil the prescribed qualification will lead to the disqualification of the candidature. Check the detailed educational qualification shared below:
- Must be a graduate from a recognised University or institution.
- They must possess knowledge of the Punjabi Language. No candidate shall be appointed to any post in any service by direct appointment unless they pass the Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the mandatory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language, which may be prescribed by the Government from time to time.
- The required educational qualification certificates must have been issued before the last date of online applications.
Punjab Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: Nationality
A candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the Punjab Naib Tehsildar recruitment.
Documents Required to Prove Punjab Naib Tehsildar Eligibility
Candidates must fill out the online applications for the Naib Tehsildar post with valid details and documents. They must certify that they fulfil the requisite qualifications and prescribed conditions for the notified posts. They will have to submit proof of age, academic qualifications, and required documents at the time of verification. All these documents should be dated before the last date of applications. The list of documents required to prove Punjab Naib Tehsildar eligibility is as follows:
- Matriculation Certificate
- Class 12 Certificate
- Marksheet and Certificate of all Educational Qualifications
- Caste Certificate, if any
- Disability Certificate, if any
- Other Relevant Documents
