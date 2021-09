PSSSB Punjab Police Patwari Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Link Here

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the admit card of the mains exam for the post of Patwari, Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk. SSSB Mains Exam scheduled on 05 September 2021.

PSSSB Punjab Police Patwari Mains Admit Card 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the admit card of the mains exam for the post of Patwari, Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk. SSSB Mains Exam scheduled on 05 September 2021. Those who qualified in SSSB Punjab Prelims can download Punjab Police Patwari Admit Card from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. Punjab Patwari Mains Admit Card Link is given below:

PSSSB Punjab Police Patwari Mains Admit Card Download

How to Download Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021?

Go to the official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the link ‘ Public Notice-- Download Admit Card for the Second Stage Written Test Dated 05/09/2021 (Sunday) for the Post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advertisement No. 01/2021)’ Enter your Application Number, Select Gender, Enter Date of Birth and Security Code Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download Punjab Patwari Mains Admit Card

The recruitment is being done to fill up 1152 vacancies of which 1090 vacancies are for Patwari Posts in Department of Revenue, 26 vacancies for Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts and 32 vacancies for Zilladars Posts in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.