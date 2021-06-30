Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 for Election Kanugo Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Graduate Eligible

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is hiring Election Kanugo. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in

Created On: Jun 30, 2021 12:00 IST
PSSSB Recruitment 2021
PSSSB Recruitment 2021

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting online application for the post of Election Kanugo. . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021 from 01 July to 19 July 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Online Application - 01 July 2021
  2. Last Date for submission of application form: 19 July 2021 upto 5 PM
  3. Last Date for submission of application fee: 22 July 2021

PSSSB Vacancy Details

Election Kanugo - 5 Posts

  1. EWS - 2 Posts
  2. SC - 1 Post
  3. ESM - 1 Post
  4. Deaf and Hard of Hearing - 1 Post

PSSSB Election Kanugo Salary:

Rs. 29200

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Election Kanugo

Educational Qualification

  1. Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university
  2. 10th passed with Punjabi

How to Apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in from 01 July to 19 July 2021.

Application Fee:

  1. General – Rs. 1000.
  2. SC/ ST/ EWS – Rs. 250.
  3. Ex-Servicemen & Dependent – Rs. 200.
  4. Handicapped – Rs. 500.

PSSSB Election Kanugo Notification Download

PSSSB Website

  1. Payment Mode - Online.
  2.  

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationPSSSB Recruitment 2021 for Election Kanugo Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Graduate Eligible
Notification DateJun 30, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 19, 2021
CityAmritsar
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Punjab SSSB, PSSSB
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post

Comments