PSSSB Recruitment 2021 for Election Kanugo Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Graduate Eligible

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting online application for the post of Election Kanugo. . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021 from 01 July to 19 July 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 01 July 2021
- Last Date for submission of application form: 19 July 2021 upto 5 PM
- Last Date for submission of application fee: 22 July 2021
PSSSB Vacancy Details
Election Kanugo - 5 Posts
- EWS - 2 Posts
- SC - 1 Post
- ESM - 1 Post
- Deaf and Hard of Hearing - 1 Post
PSSSB Election Kanugo Salary:
Rs. 29200
Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Election Kanugo
Educational Qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university
- 10th passed with Punjabi
How to Apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in from 01 July to 19 July 2021.
Application Fee:
- General – Rs. 1000.
- SC/ ST/ EWS – Rs. 250.
- Ex-Servicemen & Dependent – Rs. 200.
- Handicapped – Rs. 500.
PSSSB Election Kanugo Notification Download
- Payment Mode - Online.
-