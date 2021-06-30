PSSSB Recruitment 2021 for Election Kanugo Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Graduate Eligible

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is hiring Election Kanugo. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting online application for the post of Election Kanugo. . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021 from 01 July to 19 July 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 July 2021 Last Date for submission of application form: 19 July 2021 upto 5 PM Last Date for submission of application fee: 22 July 2021

PSSSB Vacancy Details

Election Kanugo - 5 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts SC - 1 Post ESM - 1 Post Deaf and Hard of Hearing - 1 Post

PSSSB Election Kanugo Salary:

Rs. 29200

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Election Kanugo

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university 10th passed with Punjabi

How to Apply for PSSSB Election Kanugo Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in from 01 July to 19 July 2021.

Application Fee:

General – Rs. 1000. SC/ ST/ EWS – Rs. 250. Ex-Servicemen & Dependent – Rs. 200. Handicapped – Rs. 500.

PSSSB Election Kanugo Notification Download

PSSSB Website