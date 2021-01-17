PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 547 Jr Draftsman Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in
Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Junior Draftsman. Check Important Dates, Salary, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details.
PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Junior Draftsman from ITI in Civil, Mechanical and Architecture. Candidates interested for the posts can apply for PSSSB Jr Draftsman Recruitment 2021 from 16 January to 11 February 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 16 January 2021
- Last Date for submission of application form: 11 February 2021 upto 5 PM
- Last Date of Fee Submission - 15 February 2021
PSSSB Vacancy Details
Jr Draftsman - 547
- Civil - 529
- Mechanical - 13
- Architecture - 5
PSSSB Jr Draftsman Salary:
Rs. 25,500/-
Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Jr Draftsman
Educational Qualification:
- Civil - Candidates should be 10th class passed and 2 years Certificate of Draftsman in Civil from Industrial Training Institute (ITI).
- Mechanical - Candidates should be 10th class passed and 2 years Certificate of Draftsman in Mechanical from Industrial Training Institute (ITI).
- Architecture - Three years Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the state board of Technical Education or from a recognized university or institution
Age Limit:
18 to 27 Years
How to apply PSSSB Jr Draftsman Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Punjab Jr Draftsman Recruitment 2021 from 16 January to 11 February 2021 on official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Jr Draftsman Notification Download
PSSSB Jr Draftsman Online Application
Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 1000/-
- SC/BC/EWS - Rs. 250/-
- Ex-Servicemen & Dependent) - Rs. 200/-
- Physical Handicapped) -Rs. 500/-