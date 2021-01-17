PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 547 Jr Draftsman Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in

What is the qualification for Punjab Jr Draftsman Architecture ?

Three years Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the state board of Technical Education or from a recognized university or institution

What is the last date for Punjab Jr Draftsman Application ?

11 Feb 2021

What is the eligibility for PSSSB Civil Jr Draftsman ?

Candidates should be 10th class passed and 2 years Certificate of Draftsman in Civil from Industrial Training Institute (ITI).