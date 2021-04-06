PSTCL Recruitment 2021 for 500 Assistant Lineman (ALM) & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA), Download @pstcl.org

PSTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ), a power transmission organization of Government of Punjab, has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) on its website - pstcl.org.

A total of 500 vacancies are available of which 350 are for ALM Posts and 150 for ASSA Posts. The corporation will soon start the application process for the said posts on its website -pstcl.org or recruitment.pstcl.org. PSTCL Detail Advertisement shall also be available on the PSTCL website at the start of online application.ith eligibility criteria.

Candidates would be able to check qualification, pay scale, age limit and other terms & conditions once the notifcation is released.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration of Applications - to be released

Last Date of Online Registration of Applications - to be released

PSTCL Vacancy Details

Assistant Lineman - 350 Posts Assistant Sub-Station Attendant - 150 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PSTCL ALM ASSA Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates would be able to check the qualification, once the detailed notification is available

Selection Process for PSTCL ALM ASSA Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of merit list to be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in written test.

How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2021 for ALM ASSA Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSTCL Recruitmenton official website - pstcl.org or recruitment.pstcl.org.

Application Fee: to be released

PSTCL Short Notice

PSTCL Website