Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: 4481 Vacancies for AWW, Mini AWW and Helper Posts, Download Notice @sswcd.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Department of Women and Child Development, Punjab Government conduct has published a notification for recruitment of Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers on its website -sswcd.punjab.gov.in. Eligible and interested women candidates can apply through offline mode for Punjab Anganwadi Worker within 30 days from the publication of the advertisement.

A total of 4481 vacancies are notified of which 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker. More details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and application process are given below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days of publication of this advertisement

Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Worker (AWW) - 1170 Posts Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini AWW) - 82 Posts Anganwadi Helper (AWH) - 3229 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Anganwadi

Educational Qualification

Anganwadi Worker (AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level Anganwadi Helper (AWH) - 10th passed with Punjabi

Freshers are eligible

Punjab Anganwadi Age Limit:

18 years to 37 years

Selection Process for Punjab Anganwadi

The selection will be done on the basis of

Educational Qualification Based Merit List Interview and Document Verification Medical Examination

Punjab Anganwadi Worker Marks Crtiteria: [Total Weightage: 33 Marks]

For Graduation

> 60% : 22 Marks

45-60%: 19 Marks

<45%: 16 Marks

Additional Marks, if Graduation including Child Development, Human Development, Psychology, Nutrition, Economics, Sociology, Home Science, Social Work: 3 Marks

Additional Marks to Widow Applicants: 3 Marks

Interview: 5 Marks

Punjabi Anganwadi Helper Marks Criteria: [Total Weightage: 33 Marks]

For 10th Class

> 60% : 25 Marks

45-60%: 22 Marks

<45%: 19 Marks

Additional Marks to Widow Applicants: 3 Marks

Interview: 5 Marks

How to Apply for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for their district or city and submit the application along with all the documents mentioned in the notification to the concerned Districts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Punjab Anganwadi Notice