PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Sanskrit Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: In this article, students of PSEB Class 12 can find Punjab Board Class 12 Sanskrit Model Paper 2024 for the current academic year 2023-2024. Also, find a PDF download link to save the syllabus for future use

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the education board of Punjab conducts board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. To guide the students and provide them with all the essential resources of preparation, the board has published the sample papers/model test papers for batch of 2023-2024. Students can check their website for Class 10 and 12 sample papers of all the subjects. Here, students can find the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Sanskrit Model test paper 2024 along with a PDF download link.

The sample papers provided here have been prepared by the Board authorities in the exact pattern of the PSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024 question paper. This time, students have to be a bit more careful in their preparation since the competency-based questions have been increased and given priority as per the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Education. Along these lines, CBSE has also presented additional practice question papers for all subjects of Classes 10 and 12. Similarly, PSEB has also upgraded its quality of questions and emphasis has been given to the competency-based questions. We would advise students to carefully go through the sample papers and understand the motive behind such questions. It also becomes equally important for students to skip the rote-learning method and instead focus on clearing their concepts and making practical use of theoretical concepts.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Sanskrit Course Structure 2024

Know in detail about the PSEB Class 12 Sanskrit exam paper pattern and course structure from the information presented in the table below. Students should utilize this information to understand the course, the motive behind the curriculum laid down in it, and the exam pattern.

Exam Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Body Punjab Board Subject Name Sanskrit Total Marks 80 (70 theory + 5 good handwriting) Time Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 3 (Section A, B, C) No. of Questions 9

How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024

The following procedure can be followed to download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024. Check the step-wise process to get the free syllabus PDF download link.

Step 1: Go to the Punjab Board’s official website

Step 2: You will find a menu bar with multiple options, click on the ‘Academics Wing’ option

Step 3: A dropdown box will appear. Click on the sample paper/Model paper option

Step 4: Click on the option Class 12th Regular

Step 5: A list of subjects will appear on the screen. Click on the Sanskrit option

Step 6: The PDF will be downloaded once you click on the option

Step 7: Students can also simply ignore the entire process and scroll through the article to find a PDF download link for the same.

Step 8: Use the downward arrow button to download the PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024

The model test paper/sample paper for PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Sanskrit has been presented below for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. The model test paper will help you prepare for the PSEB exam as per the standards required for PSEB 2024. Every year there’s a slight updation in the question paper pattern to keep students relevant as per the need of the times. Similarly, the sample paper is so designed to meet those needs and assess student’s capabilities.

To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below

