Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2021 for 2300+ Master Cadre Teacher Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2021: Department of School Education, Punjab has released a new notification for recruitment to the post of Mater. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Punjab Education Master Recruitment 2021 on or before 05 May 2021 on educationrecruitmentboard.com.

A total of 2392 vacancies are available of which 1279 are for English, 595 for Maths and 518 vacancies for Science subjects under Backlog and Border Posts. More details on SED Master Recruitment 2021 such as eligibility, vacancy details, age limit, applicant process etc. are available below:

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 10April 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 01 May 2021

Punjab Education Department Vacancy Details

Master Cadre – 2392 Posts

English - 899 Border Area

English - 380 Backlog

Math - 595 Backlog

Science - 518 Backlog

Punjab Education Department Master Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

Maths -Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Mathematics as an elective subject for three years of Graduation. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

English - Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution and should have passed English as an elective subject for three years of Graduation or Should have studied Functional English, English Literature, B.A. Honours (English), B.A. (Honours) English in Graduation; or its equivalent; or Should have passed Post Graduation in English; and B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Science Non Medical - B.Sc.with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. Physics Chemistry and Mathematics or should have passed B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification, but certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned University as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission; and. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Science Medical - B.Sc with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. Biology, Physics and Chemistry or B.Sc. Honours) in either of these subjects or B.Sc (life science) or B.Sc (Physical Science) or B.Sc (Biotechnology) or B.Sc (Honours) or B.Sc (Industrial Microbiology) or B Sc (Micro-biology) or B.Sc (Bio-physics) or B.Sc (Bio-chemistry) or B.Sc (Mircobial, Food Technology, Chemistry) or B.Sc. lndustrial Chemistry or B.Sc. Food Science and Quality Control or B.Sc. Microbial food Technology any other equivalent qualification, but certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned University as per guidelines of the Univesity Grants Commission; and. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Age Limit:

18 – 37 Years

How to Apply for for Punjab Education Department Master Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for School Education Recruitment on official website www.educationrecruitmentboard.com latest by 01 May 2021.

Application Fee:

For GEN & Other Category - Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ ST Category - Rs. 500/ –

Ex-serviceman - No Fee

Punjab Education Department Master Notification:

Master Cadre Math

Master Cadre Science

Master Cadre English

English (Border Area)

Punjab Education Department Master Online Application Link