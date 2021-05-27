Punjab Education Recruitment 2021 for 90 Teacher Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2021 Notification: Department of School Education, Punjab has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Master Cadre for Handicapped Ortho Category. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2021 on or before 7 June 2021 on educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Punjab Education Teacher Notification Download

Punjab Education Teacher Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 24 May 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 07 June 2021

Punjab Education Teacher Vacancy Details

Master Cadre for Handicapped Ortho Category – 90 Posts

English - 20

Math - 30

Science - 40

Punjab Education Teacher Salary:

Rs. 35400/-

Punjab Education Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Maths -Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Mathematics as an elective subject for three years of Graduation. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

English - Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution and should have passed English as an elective subject for three years of Graduation or Should have studied Functional English, English Literature, B.A. Honours (English), B.A. (Honours) English in Graduation; or its equivalent; or Should have passed Post Graduation in English; and B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Science Non Medical - B.Sc.with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. Physics Chemistry and Mathematics or should have passed B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification, but certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned University as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission; and. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Science Medical - B.Sc with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. Biology, Physics and Chemistry or B.Sc. Honours) in either of these subjects or B.Sc (life science) or B.Sc (Physical Science) or B.Sc (Biotechnology) or B.Sc (Honours) or B.Sc (Industrial Microbiology) or B Sc (Micro-biology) or B.Sc (Bio-physics) or B.Sc (Bio-chemistry) or B.Sc (Mircobial, Food Technology, Chemistry) or B.Sc. lndustrial Chemistry or B.Sc. Food Science and Quality Control or B.Sc. Microbial food Technology any other equivalent qualification, but certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned University as per guidelines of the Univesity Grants Commission; and. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Age Limit:

18 – 47 Years

How to Apply for Punjab Education Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for School Education Teacher Recruitment on official website www.educationrecruitmentboard.com latest by 7 June 2021.