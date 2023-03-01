Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023 Released at educationrecruitmentboard.com: Check Download Link

Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023: Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Candidates who have applied for Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment against 5994 vacancies can download Education Recruitment Board 5994 Admit Card from the official website.
Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card Link
Punjab ETT Exam will be conducted on 05 March 2023. Those who are appearing in the exam can download 5994 Admit Card 2023. They are required to log in to the given link.
|Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023
|Download Here
Punjab ETT Admit Card 2023: How to Download 5994 Admit Card 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download 5994 ETT Admit Card by following the steps given in this article below:
Step 1: Go to the website of Punjab Education Recruitment Board - educationrecruitmentboard.com
Step 2: Click on 'Latest Recruitment' then click on 'Recruitment of 5994 ETT Teachers -2022'
Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Download Education Recruitment Board ETT Admit Card 2023
Step 4: Take the print out of the admit card
Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Pattern
There will be two papers in the question paper. There will be 100 questions of 200 marks divided as follow:
|
Part
|
Topics
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
Paper 1
|
Punjabi (Qualifying Nature)
|
100
|
100
|
100 minutes
|
Paper 2
|
Punjabi
|
20
|
40
|
100 minutes
|
English
|
10
|
20
|
Hindi
|
10
|
20
|
General Science
|
20
|
40
|
Social Studies
|
20
|
40
|
Maths
|
20
|
40
|
Total
|
100
|
200
Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card: Check Education Recruitment Board Selection Process
The selection of the applicants will be done on the basis of a written exam, Document Verification, and Medical Exam.