Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023 Released at educationrecruitmentboard.com: Check Download Link

Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Punjab Education Recruitment Board. Get Direct to Download Education Recruitment Board Admit Card Here.

Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023: Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Candidates who have applied for Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment against 5994 vacancies can download Education Recruitment Board 5994 Admit Card from the official website.

Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card Link

Punjab ETT Exam will be conducted on 05 March 2023. Those who are appearing in the exam can download 5994 Admit Card 2023. They are required to log in to the given link.

Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023 Download Here

Punjab ETT Admit Card 2023: How to Download 5994 Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download 5994 ETT Admit Card by following the steps given in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the website of Punjab Education Recruitment Board - educationrecruitmentboard.com

Step 2: Click on 'Latest Recruitment' then click on 'Recruitment of 5994 ETT Teachers -2022'

Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download Education Recruitment Board ETT Admit Card 2023

Step 4: Take the print out of the admit card

Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in the question paper. There will be 100 questions of 200 marks divided as follow:

Part Topics Total Question Total Marks Time Paper 1 Punjabi (Qualifying Nature) 100 100 100 minutes Paper 2 Punjabi 20 40 100 minutes English 10 20 Hindi 10 20 General Science 20 40 Social Studies 20 40 Maths 20 40 Total 100 200

Punjab ETT 5994 Admit Card: Check Education Recruitment Board Selection Process

The selection of the applicants will be done on the basis of a written exam, Document Verification, and Medical Exam.