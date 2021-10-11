Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab ETT Admit Card 2021 Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com: Check Elementary Teacher Roll Number Link

Punjab ETT Admit Card 2021 has been released by Department of School Education, Punjab on educationrecruitmentboard.com. Check Exam Date and Other Details Here.

Created On: Oct 11, 2021 12:31 IST
Punjab ETT Admit Card 2021
Punjab ETT Admit Card 2021 Download: Department of School Education, Punjab, has uploaded the admit card for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Those who have applied for Punjab ETT Recruitment for 6635 Posts, can download ETT Admit Card from the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. The candidates can also download PEB ETT Admit Card through Punjab ETT Admit Card Link given below:

Punjab ETT Admit Card Download Link 2021

Punjab ETT Admit Card Notice Link

Punjab ETT Exam Date Notice Link

Punjab ETT Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 October 2021 from 11 AM to 12:40 PM. The candidates can check the time and venue on their admit card. They must carry their admit card at the venue.In this article, we have provided you the steps to download the admit card, syllabus and other details:

Punjab ETT Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on:

Subject Marks Time
Punjabi 15 100 minutes
English 15
Maths 20
Hindi 15
General Science 20
Social Science 15
Total 100

The candidates can check the subject-wise syllabus through the link below:

Punjab ETT Syllabus

How to Download Punjab ETT Admit Card

  1. Firstly, you need to visit the official website of Punjab Education Recruitment Board - educationrecruitmentboard.com
  2. Now, visit ‘Latest Recruitment’ Section
  3. A new page will open where you need to click on ‘Recruitment for 6635 posts of ETT Teachers - 2021’
  4. It will redirect you to online recruitment portal for 6635 ETT Posts i.e. https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/ETT6635/
  5. Now, login into your account using Registration Number and Password at the right corner of the page
  6. Download Punjab ETT Roll Number

Education Recruitment Board of Punjab (PEB) had invited applications for Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018 from 03 August to 19 September 2021.

FAQ

What is ETT Admit Card Login Link ?

https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/ETT6635/

What is Punjab ETT Exam Date ?

16 October 2021

How to Download Punjab ETT Admit Card 2021 ?

The candidates can download the admit card by login into their account on official website.
