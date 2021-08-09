Punjab Patwari Answer Key 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Here

Punjab Patwari Answer Key has been released by Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) for Patwari, Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk. Details Here

Punjab Patwari Answer Key 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has uploaded the answer key of the preliminary written exam for the post of Patwari, Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk. Candidates can download Patwari Answer Key from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab Patwari Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download PSSSB Patwari Answer Key for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D directly, through the link below:

PSSSB Patwari Exam was conducted on 08 August 2021 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

How to Download Punjab Patwari Answer Key 2021?

Go to the official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Provisional Answer Key for the Written Examination held on 08 August 2021 for the post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advt. No. 01 of 2021) ’

PSSSB had published the notification for recruitment of 1152 Patwari Posts in Department of Revenue, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts and Zilladars Posts in Department of Water Resources and for Zilladars in PWRMDC. PSSSB Patwari Online Application Link was available from 14 January to 25 February 2021.