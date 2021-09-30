Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 Out @punjabpolice.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Punjab Police has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Constable on punjabpolice.gov.in. Check Answer Key and Objection Link.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key Download: Candidates who appeared in Punjab police Constable Exam from 25 to 26 September 2021 can download Punjab Police Answer Key along with Question Paper by login, using their Application No./Login ID / and Password, on their official website or through Punjab Police Login Link given below. They are also facilitate for raising objection, if any, against answer through online mode only. They are required to pay Rs. 50/- per objection.

Punjab Police Login Link

Punjab Police Result shall be announced after considering all the objections. Candidates are advised to kepp a track on the official website for latest updates.

Let’s check steps to download Punjab Police Answer Key and Steps for raising objections.

How to Download to Download Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to recruitment portal (-https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 ) available on the official Punjab Police website www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

After clicking on URL, a new page will be opened where you are required to login using same credentials (Registration Number and User Password) used for filling up the Application Form.

After Login, click on ‘Constable Tab’ and click on ‘Edit/View’ button.

Now, click on Question Paper and Answer Key TAB, to view Question Paper and Answer Key

Click on “Click Here” link to view or download the Question Paper and Answer Key for respective Exam Date, Shift and Series.

Download the answer key for future use.

If you have any objection, then click on 'Click on Objection Form Tab'

Click on to “click to raise new Objection” to raise an objection. You can raise objection for 1 question at a time. To raise objection for more than 1 question please click on to “click to raise new Objection” again.

You will get Objection Form Instruction window, once you read the instructions then scroll down and click on Close button.

Now, after seeing your date, select the Exam Date, Exam Shift, Question booklet Series (As per marked by you on OMR) and Question Number from dropdown selection.

Enter remarks with the limitation of 200 characters, Upload at least one Supporting Document (Mandatory) and Pay Fee.

After completion of Payment Process you will get the Payment Slip in Candidate Login page only. Download it for future reference purpose.

Punjab Police had invited online applications for filling up 2015 vacancies for Constable (District Cadre) and 2343 for Armed Police Cadre from 16 July to 22 August 2021.