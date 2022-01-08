Punjab Police Constable Result 2022 (Out) @punjabpolice.gov.in, Check Direct Download PDF Link Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2022 has been released on punjabpolice.gov.in. Check Roll Number Wise Select List, Cut Off Marks and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 8, 2022 18:27 IST
Punjab Police Result 2022

Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2022: Punjab Police Recruitment Board (PPRB) has released the final result for the Posts of Constable (Male and Female). The candidates who appeared in the Punjab Police Constable Physical Test can download the final result through the official website of punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Final Result 2021 for various categories and cadres has been uploaded on the official website. The result can be downloaded directly by following the easy steps given below. 

How to Download Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of punjabpolice.gov.in.
  2. Click on the recruitment section. 
  3. Now, click on the notice that reads 'RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE CADRE AND ARMED POLICE CADRE IN PUNJAB POLICE - 2021'.
  4. It will redirect you to the new window. 
  5. On the notice board, click on the link to the recruitment portal.
  6. Now, click on 'RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE CADRE AND ARMED POLICE CADRE IN PUNJAB POLICE - 2021' - List of shortlisted candidates for Stage 2 (DV/PMT/PST). 
  7. Then, the list of selected candidates will be opened. 
  8. Download Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Category Wise Cut Off Scores (After Normalization) for DV/PST/PMT / DV/PST/PMT 

List of selected candidates for Stage -2 ( DV PMT PST)

List of shortlisted candidates for Wards of Police Personnel Category

List of shortlisted candidates for Wards of Freedom Fighter Category

List of shortlisted candidates for Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others Category

List of shortlisted candidates for Scheduled Castes BalmikiMazhbi Sikhs Category

List of shortlisted candidates for General Open Unreserved Category

 List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others Category

List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes BalmikiMazhbi Sikh Category

List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) General Category

List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Backward Classes Category

List of shortlisted candidates for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Category

 List of shortlisted candidates for Backward Classes Category 

 List of additional shortlisted candidates for Wards of Police Personnel Category for DV-PMT-PST - Stage II

Category Wise Cut Off Scores (After Normalization) of Selected Candidates in District Cadre

Category Wise Cut Off Scores (After Normalization) of Selected Candidates in Armed Cadre

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in General/ Open/ Unreserved/ EWS

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Backward Classes, Punjab

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) General, Punjab

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Backward Classes, Punjab

List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Wards of Police Personnel

