Punjab Police Constable Result 2022 (Out) @punjabpolice.gov.in, Check Direct Download PDF Link Here

Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2022: Punjab Police Recruitment Board (PPRB) has released the final result for the Posts of Constable (Male and Female). The candidates who appeared in the Punjab Police Constable Physical Test can download the final result through the official website of punjabpolice.gov.in.
Punjab Police Final Result 2021 for various categories and cadres has been uploaded on the official website. The result can be downloaded directly by following the easy steps given below.
How to Download Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of punjabpolice.gov.in.
- Click on the recruitment section.
- Now, click on the notice that reads 'RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE CADRE AND ARMED POLICE CADRE IN PUNJAB POLICE - 2021'.
- It will redirect you to the new window.
- On the notice board, click on the link to the recruitment portal.
- Now, click on 'RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE CADRE AND ARMED POLICE CADRE IN PUNJAB POLICE - 2021' - List of shortlisted candidates for Stage 2 (DV/PMT/PST).
- Then, the list of selected candidates will be opened.
- Download Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.
Category Wise Cut Off Scores (After Normalization) for DV/PST/PMT / DV/PST/PMT
List of selected candidates for Stage -2 ( DV PMT PST)
List of shortlisted candidates for Wards of Police Personnel Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Wards of Freedom Fighter Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Scheduled Castes BalmikiMazhbi Sikhs Category
List of shortlisted candidates for General Open Unreserved Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes BalmikiMazhbi Sikh Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) General Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Backward Classes Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Category
List of shortlisted candidates for Backward Classes Category
List of additional shortlisted candidates for Wards of Police Personnel Category for DV-PMT-PST - Stage II
Category Wise Cut Off Scores (After Normalization) of Selected Candidates in District Cadre
Category Wise Cut Off Scores (After Normalization) of Selected Candidates in Armed Cadre
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in General/ Open/ Unreserved/ EWS
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Backward Classes, Punjab
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) General, Punjab
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Backward Classes, Punjab
List of selected candidates in District Cadre in Wards of Police Personnel