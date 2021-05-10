PSSSB Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 847 Jail Warder & Matron Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of for the post of Warder and Matron for Punjab Police Jail Department. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Punjab Recruitment 2021 from 10 May to 31 May 2021 on official website of PSSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in. However, the last date for PSSSB Application Fee is 02 June 2021.

A total of 847 vacancies are notified of which 815 for Warder (only for Male) and 32 are for the post of Matron (only for Female).

Candidates can check more details on Punjab Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2021 such as application link educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process and other details below:

PSSSB Warder and Matron Notification Link

PSSSB Application Link

Important Dates

tarting Date of Online Application - 10 May 2021 Last Date for submission of application form - 31 May 2021 upto 5 PM Last Date of Fee Submission - 02 June 2021

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 847

Warder (only for Males) - 815 Posts

General - 352 Posts Economic Weaker Section. - 82 Posts Scheduled Caste (M&B) - 82 Posts Scheduled Caste (R&O) - 81 Posts Backward Class - 80 Posts Ex serviceman (General) - 57 Posts Ex serviceman (SC-M&B) - 16 Posts Ex serviceman (SC-R&O) - 16 Posts Ex serviceman (BC) - 17 Posts Sports (General) - 16 Posts Sports (SC-MTB) - 4 Posts Sports (SC-R&O) - 4 Posts Freedom Fighter - 8 Posts

Matron (only for females)

General - 13 Posts Economic Weaker Section. - 3 Posts Scheduled Caste (M&B) - 3 Posts Scheduled Caste (R&O) - 3 Posts Backward Class - 4 Posts Ex serviceman (General) - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police Jail Warder and Matron

Educational Qualification:

Warder - 12th passed with Punjabi upto 10th as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language which may be specified by the Government from time to time. Martron - 12th passed with Punjabi upto 10th as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language which may be specified by the Government from time to time.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Punjab Police Physical Measurement Test (PMT):

Punjab Police Warden PMT



Minimum Height:

5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 4-1/2 inches in case of Dogras and Gurkhas.

Chest:

33’ un-expanded

5’ expanded.

Vision

Normal in both eyes (with or without spectacles) (must not be colour blind.)”

Punjab Police Martron PMT

Minimum Height:

5 feet and 3 inches for female)

Weight:

50 Kgs

Vision:

Normal in both eyes (with or without spectacles) (must not be colour blind.)”

Punjab Police Physical Eligibility Test (PET)



100 Meters Run Shot Put and Rope Climbing.

Selection Process for Punjab Police Jail Warder and Matron

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in exam, physical measurement test and physical screening test.

How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on official website from 10 May to 31 May 2021.

Application Fee: