Punjabi University Result 2023 OUT: Download Link For PUP B.A, M.A, B.Tech, and M.Tech Result at punjabiuniversity.ac.in

Punjabi University Result 2023: Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP) declared the results for B.A 3rd sem, M.Tech 4th sem, B.Tech 3rd sem, M.A 1st, 2nd , 4th sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Punjabi University Result 2023: Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A 3rd sem, M.Tech 4th sem, B.Tech 3rd sem, M.A 1st, 2nd , 4th sem, other exams. PUP Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- punjabiuniversity.ac.in

As per the latest update, Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP) released the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A 3rd sem, M.Tech 4th sem, B.Tech 3rd sem, M.A 1st, 2nd , 4th sem and other exams. The students can check their PUP results 2023 on the official website of the University- punjabiuniversity.ac.in

How to Check Punjabi University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their semester/ annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below mentioned steps to know how to check the Punjabi University, Results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - punjabiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Results” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Submit” button.

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Check here the direct link for Punjabi University Patiala Result 2023 for B.A 3rd sem, M.Tech 4th sem, B.Tech 3rd sem, M.A 1st, 2nd , 4th sem and other examinations.

About Punjabi University

Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP) is located in Patiala, Punjab. It was established in the year 1962 by the Punjab Act of 1961. This is the second University in the world to be named after a language, the first being Hebrew University of Israel. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PUP has more than 70 teaching and research departments, in various disciplines like Humanities, Science, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Fine Arts, Computer Science, and Business Management. The University also offers various degree, diploma, and certificate courses through distance learning.