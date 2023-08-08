Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Result 2023 OUT: Download PAHSU Merit List PDF Link on www.sus.ac.in

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University (PAHSU) Result 2023: Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University results for the BCA, LLB, BBA 5th and 6th Sem and B.A.LL.B 9th and 10th Sem exams.. Students can get here the direct link provided and the steps to check the result

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Result (PAHSU) 2023: The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University has declared the result for the BCA, LLB, BBA 5th and 6th Sem and B.A.LL.B 9th and 10th Sem exams.

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University is located in Solapur district, Maharashtra. This University was started in the postgraduate centre of Shivaji University. Today University has 35.5 acres of land. Around 74 colleges are affiliated under it and around 60,000 students are learning in various disciplines. At present the University offers various UG and PG programs in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Computational Sciences, Social Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, Commerce and Management, Languages and Literatures, Performing Arts and Fine Arts, and Life Sciences

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Exam Results 2023

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University released the result for various courses like BCA, LLB, BBA, and B.A.LL.B. The students can check their results on the official website of Solapur University-www.sus.ac.in

Steps to Check Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Score Card

The stepwise procedure to check the HNGU result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.sus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations’ segment

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ option

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on the link provided for the result

Step 5: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Search your result by your name

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Result direct link (Latest).