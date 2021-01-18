Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @blwactapprentice.in, 374 Vacancies for ITI & Non ITI Seats

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @blwactapprentice.in for 374 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, important dates and other details here.

Created On: Jan 18, 2021 11:13 IST
Modified On: Jan 18, 2021 11:15 IST
Railway BLW Apprentice 2021
Railway BLW Apprentice 2021

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021: Indian Railways Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts through Apprentice against the notification number 44th Batch Act. Apprentice/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2021.

A total of 374 vacancies will be recruited for ITI and Non-ITI Seats. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of percentage of marks in the Matriculation Exam. However, In the non-ITI selection, ITI passed candidates will be selected but they will not be given any weightage of ITI score. They must have only mark sheet/certificate of notified trade. Check application process, age limit, important dates and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2021

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Details of ITI Seats

  • Fitter - 107 Posts
  • Carpenter - 3 Posts
  • Painter (General) - 7 Posts
  • Machinist - 67 Posts
  • Welder (G & E) - 45 Posts
  • Electrician - 71 Posts

Details of Non-ITI Seats

  • Fitter - 30 Posts
  • Machinist - 15 Posts
  • Welder (G & E) - 11 Posts
  • Electrician - 18 Posts

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Non-ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks.

ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks and also must be passed ITI in the relevant trades.

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 22 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Stipend - Stipend will be paid as per railway board’s instructions issued from time to time.

Download Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Registration Link

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for Railway BLW Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 February 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee: Rs. 100/-

