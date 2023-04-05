Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts at rrcjaipur.in

Railway Recruitment 2023: North Western Railway is hiring 238 'Assistant Loco Pilot' through 'GDCE 2023'. Candidates can check qualifications, selection process, how to apply and other details here.

Railway Recruitment 2023: North Western Railway (NWR) has issued the latest notification for the recruitment of Group ‘C’ or Erstwhile Group ‘D’ employees as 'Assistant Loco Pilot'. The selection of the candidates will be based on ‘General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE)’ 2023.

The bank has notified around 238 vacancies for the said posts. Those who are interested for 'NWR Assistant Loco Pilot Posts’ can apply online from April 7, 2023 onwards. The online application process will be closed on May 6, 2023. The candidate must read all the instructions in this notification before filling out the online application

Interested and eligible candidates can check more details regarding 'North Western Railway Recruitment 2023' such as eligibility, selection process, salary and other details below:

Railway Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the organisation North Western Railway (NWR) Name of Post Assistant Loco Pilot Name of Exam General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) Number of Vacancies 238 Registration Link April 7 to May 6, 2023 GDCE Date to be announced Official Website www.rrcjaipur.in

Railway Recruitment Notification and Online Application Form

Railway Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation pass plus ITI/Act Apprenticeship passed in trade: Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio & TV), Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, ~rmature & Coil Winder, Mechanic (Diesel), Heat Engine. (OR)

Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobiles Engineering in lieu of ITI.

Age Limit:

General - 42 years

OBC - 45 years

SC/ST - 47 years

Selection Process for Railway Recruitment 2023

The recruitment process shall comprise of Computer Based Test (CBT)/written examination followed by an aptitude test, document verification and medical examination



How to Apply for Railway Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can check the step-by-step procedure to check the application process:

Visit the website of RRC-NWR (www.rrcjaipur.in) and click on the “GDCE ONLINE/E-Application” link. Click on the "New Registration" Fill up the basic details i.e. Name, Community, DOB, Employee ID, Mobile No., Email ID The candidate will get a registration number and a message of the same will also be sent to the registered mobile no and email id.

Application Fee:

No Fee