Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for Worker/Mini Worker/Assistant Posts

Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) is looking to recruit  Anganwadi Workers, Mini Workers, Anganwadi Assistants and Sahyogin in Rajasthan. Download the Notification, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Other Details Here. 

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recrutiment 2023:  Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) Rajasthan is hiring Anganwadi Worker, Mini Worker, Anganwadi Assistant and Sahyogini. Interested candidates can send their applications to the concerned region on or before the last date.

 More details regarding the recruitment such as vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, selection process, and application method are given below in the PDFs Link given below:

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 10th passed/12th passed. Candidates can check more details related to eligibility in the notification PDF.

Rajasthan Anganwadi Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

How to Apply for Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to the concerned office on or before the last date.

Career Counseling

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment Notification 1

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment Notification 2

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment Notification 3

