RBSE Class 10th Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Information Technology is one of the core subjects in Rajasthan Board Class 10 and has an extensive but intriguing syllabus. Check here the full RBSE class 10 Information Technology syllabus for 2023 exams and download PDF.

RBSE Class 10th Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the syllabus for the 2023 Class 10 Information Technology exams.

Information Technology is a popular subject in RBSE class 10 due to its future significance and real-world applications. Information Technology covers a varied range of topics which are fascinating to study and is also useful in daily life.

Information Technology is not a difficult subject, but students must have an interest in it to succeed to their full potential. It’s also important to know which topics are more important exam-wise. IT is an engaging subject, but not all topics carry equal weight.

Check here the new and revised Rajasthan Board Class 10th Information Technology syllabus for the 2023 exams. The examination scheme and unit-wise weightage are also covered for both Information Technology theory and practical exams.

RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam Pattern

Exam Time (Hours) Marks Max.Marks Theory 3:15 70 100 Practical 3:00 30

S.No Unit Name Marks Theory Practical 1 UNIT I: ADVANCE PROCESSING TOOLS 10 00 2 UNIT II: CYBER CRIME AND E-COMMERCE 25 15 3 UNIT III: APPLICATION AND SYSTEM SOFTWARE 25 15 4 UNIT IV: INTERNET AND ITS APPLICATION 10 00

RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2023

Unit No. and Name Chapter No. and Name Title and Subject Matter Marks UNIT I: ADVANCE PROCESSING TOOLS 1- Introduction to MS Excel 2- Formatting of Worksheet 3- Adding Elements to a Workbook 4- MS PowerPoint 5- MS Picture Manager Introduction to MS-Excel, Comparison between MS-Word and MS—Excel, Worksheets and Workbooks: Creating a Workbook, Opening, Labeling, Format Workbook Tabs, Reposition Sheets, Naming, Adding, Deleting, Hiding, Unhiding, Saving Workbooks and Worksheets. Navigating MS Excel, Insert Cells, Rows and Columns, Delete Cells, Rows or Columns, Merge, Splitting, Hiding Columns and Rows, Unhiding Column and Rows, Format, Filter and Sort of Cells, Headers and Footers, Set Margins For Headers and Footers, Information About Printing: Select Print Area, Print a Range of Pages. About Entering Information into Excel: Entering Data, Entering Labels, Entering Values, Multiple Entries, Copying & Pasting of Cells, Rows and Columns. Filling Cells with a Series of Data, Editing Cell Data, Find and Replace, Go To Cell Data, Locking Rows and Columns by Splitting Panes and Freezing Panes, Spell Check, Autocorrect, Track Changes, Accept and Reject Changes, Comments. Formatting A Worksheet: Format Painter, Font Styles, Font Size, Adding Border and Colours to Cell, Changing Rows and Column width, Changing Rows and Column width Using the Mouse, Applying Number Formats, Creating Custom Number Formats, Align Cell Contents, Cell Styles, Creating your own Cell Styles, Conditional Formatting. Adding Elements to A Workbook: Adding Images, Modifying Image, Charts: Types of Charts, Chart Tools, Creating Charts, Modifying Charts, Moving Charts, Organizational Charts, Spark Line, Formulas and Calculations: Definition and Explanation of Formulas and Calculations, Mathematical Operators, Creating a Formulas, Creating Functions, References, Excel Forms, Tables, Creating a Table, Inserting Rows and Columns Into a Table, Data Validation, Finding Invalid Entries and Auditing, Page Margins, Page Orientation, Page Breaks, Sharing Worksheets and Workbooks, Importing and Exporting Data. MS Power Point: Opening, Opening an Existing Presentation, Saving and Closing a Presentation, Changing Views, Creating a New Presentation, Adding a Slide, Changing a Slide Layout, Entering Text on a Slide, Changing Text Formats, Using The Format Painter, Bullets, Alignments Text, Using Templates, Adding a Picture, Using The Slide Master, Adding Headers, Footers and Speaker Notes, Arranging Slides, Introduction to Drawing Tools, Inserting and Formatting Picture Files, Insert a Table, Chan, Smart Art, Hyperlink, Transition Effects, Animation Effects, Sound Clip, Running a Slide Show, Creating a Custom Show. MS Picture Manager: Open a Picture, Find the properties of picture, Auto Correct, Brightness and Contrast Enhancement, Color Enhancement, Crop Settings, Rotate and Flip Settings, Resize Settings, Compress Settings. 10 UNIT II: CYBER CRIME AND E-COMMERCE 6- Introduction to Cyber Crime & Cyber Law 7- E-Commerce/E-Business 8- E-Business Security, Privacy, and Legal Requirements 9- E-Commerce Payment System Cyber Law, Technical Aspects of Cyber Crime, Computer Viruses, Social Engineering, Phishing, Software Piracy, Intellectual Property, Mail Bombs. E-Commerce: features, Advantages to Organizations, Advantages to Customers, Advantages to Society, Technical Disadvantages, Non-Technical Disadvantages, E-Commerce Business Models, The six components of a marketing plan for small business, Perform SWOT Analysis, Business Philosophy and Vision, E-Business Security, Security, Types of Security Risks Encountered on an Intranet and Extranet, Firewalls and their Evolution, Types of Firewall, Common Firewall Filtering Techniques, Cryptography, Digital Signature, Virtual Private Network (VPN), Types of VPN, Measures to Ensure Security, Modes of Electronic Payments, Third-Party Payment Processor, Payment Gateway, Traditional Marketing, Examples of Traditional Advertising, Internet Marketing, Protection of Privacy and Intellectual Property 25 UNIT III: APPLICATION AND SYSTEM SOFTWARE 10-Application and System Software Definition of Computer Data, Information, Computer Instruction, Computer Program, Software: Application and System Software, Uses and Examples of Application Software and System Software, Proprietary Software and Open Source Software (OSS), Foundation of the Open Source Software, Comparison Between OSS and Proprietary Software, Reasons for Adoption of Open Source Software, Advantages and Disadvantages of OSS, Operating System: Microsoft Window, Linux, Open Office 25 UNIT IV: INTERNET AND ITS APPLICATION 11- Computer Network 12- Web & Electronic Mail 13- Virus And Antivirus 14- Internet Objectives of Computer Network, Components of Computer Network, Advantages and Disadvantages of Computer Network, Application of Networks, Local Area Network, Wide Area Network, Internet, Future of the Internet, Applications of Internet, Different ways to access the Internet, Services on Internet, Communication on Internet, Internet Protocol, HTTP, FTP, SMTP, Telnet, Intranet, WWW (World Wide Web), Websites, Web Browsers, Internet Explorer, The URL address, Surfing the Internet, Chatting on Internet, Conferencing on Internet, E-Mail or Electronic Mail, Types of E-Mail Services, Uses of Mail Services, Basic Issues of Email, Virus, Anti-Virus, Virus Protection Software, Protection of the Computer from Virus, Updating the software, Type of Internet access, Online Services, Internet Services Provider, Hypertext and Hyperlinks, Favourites or Bookmarks, Cookies, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, DHCP, Proxy Setting, IP address, Subnet Mask, Gateways, DNS 10

The Prescribed Text Book of RBSE Class 10 Information Technology syllabus is Concept of Information Technology – II (Class- 10th)

The RBSE class 10th Information Technology syllabus is focused on teaching students about the computers, information techonolyg, cyber security, etc. All these topics are essential for everyone to learn because they come in handy in real life as well. RBSE Class 12 Information Technology also emphasizes on imparting practical knowledge.

