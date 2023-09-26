Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 to be out on panjiakpredeled.in; Check Updates and What Next

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education will release the pre deled result on the official website of panjikpredeled.in soon. Candidates can download the merit list pdf. Direct Link to Download Pre Deled Marks, Score Card, Cutoff, Steps to Download Result and Other Details. 

BSTC Result 2023 is anticipated today.  The result will be announced on the official website of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan  i.e.panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who appeared in the BSTC Pre Deled Exam on 28th August are advised to monitor the official website to check their scores. Approximately 6 lakh and 18 thousand candidates participated in this examination.

What is the BSTC Deled Result Date?

In 2022, the result was released in 23 days. Now, it has been 28 days since the exam was held for the year 2023. Therefore, it is expected that the result will be announced on either 26th or 27th September 2023. The government of Rajasthan typically releases the results within a month.

How can I download BSTC Deled Result 2023

The result will be available only on the official website of the Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education. The candidates are advised not to visit any other website to check their marks. The steps to check the BSTC Pre Deled Scores are provided below:

Career Counseling

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSTC Pre Deled

Step 2: Click on the link given on the candidate’s login

Step 3: You are required to sign in using your ‘Mobile Number/User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download Rajasthan Pre Deled Marks

Step 5: Take the print out of the marks for future use

BSTC Deled Merit List 2023

The Department prepares a merit list for carruying out the registration for Counseling round, and seat allotment of qualified candidates into various colleges/institutes of Rajasthan. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of score obtained in the examination by the candidates.

What Next After the BSTC Deled Result 2023? 

Those who have cleared the exam can attend counselling for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in various colleges.

 Number of Deled Courses in Rajasthan

 There are 372 D.El.Ed. colleges in the state with 25,650 seats. Out of the total, 33 are diet colleges at the district level with 1,650 seats. 

Top Deled Colleges in Rajasthan

Here are some of the top colleges in the state. These colleges are known for their excellent faculty, infrastructure, and their good facilities and resources:

Name Location
Bharti Shikshak Prashikshan Sansthan Sri Ganganagar
Choudhary BSTC School Churu
Choudhary M.R.M. Memorial E.T.T. Institute Sri Ganganagar
Dadhimathi Mahila Shikshan Prashikshan Mahavidyalaya Sri Ganganagar
District Institute for Education and Training (Diet) Bikaner
District Institute for Education and Training (Diet) Churu
District Institute for Education and Training (Diet) Jhunjhunu
District Institute for Education and Training (Diet) Sri Ganganagar
Geeta Co-Education Teacher Training College Sri Ganganagar
G.V. College of Education Hanumangarh
Mahavir Education and Welfare Trust Sri Ganganagar
Navjeevan Co-Education Elementary Teacher Training College Sri Ganganagar
Patel Co-Education Teacher Training College Sri Ganganagar
Seth Susheel Kumar Bihani S.D. Shiksha Mahavidyalaya Sri Ganganagar
Shri Ganganagar Shikshak Prashikshan Mahavidyalaya Sri Ganganagar
Suratgarh B.Ed College Sri Ganganagar
Times STC School Hanumangarh
Sanskar International Mahila Shikshak Shiksha Mahavidyalaya Hanumangarh

 

 

Basic School Teacher Certificate Pre Diploma in Elementary Education is a state-level entrance exam for 2 years D.El.Ed course conducted by the Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer, Rajasthan. 

