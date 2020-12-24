Rajasthan GDS Result 2020 Released @appost.in, Download India Post Rajasthan Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevek Selection List Here

Rajasthan GDS Result 2020: India Post, Rajasthan Circle has uploaded the result for post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) under Cycle 2. A selection list, containing the details of all shortlisted candidates for Rajasthan Post Office, has been published on the official website. Candidates, who have applied for Rajasthan Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020, can download GDS Result Rajasthan from the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in.

Rajasthan GDS Result Link is given below. The candidates can check the details of selected candidates and their percentage, directly, through the link given below.

Rajasthan Postal Circle GDS Result Download PDF

A total of 3218 candidates are shortlisted for various GDS Posts such as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak for various divisions of Rajasthan such as Ajmer, Beawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Kota,RMS J DIVISION Ajmer, Tonk, Udaipur,Alwar,Bharatpur,Dholpur, Jaipur City,Jaipur Moffusil,Sawaimadhopur,Barmer,Bikaner, Churu,Jhunjhunu,Jodhpur,Nagaur, Pali, Sikar,Siroh and Sriganganagar

The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority only”.

The result of 25 candidates has been withheld as per Honble CAT OA No. 0291/281/2020.

How to Download Rajasthan GDS Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in Click on the link ‘Rajasthan (3262 Posts)’ given under ‘Result Released’ Tab Rajasthan GDS Result PDF will be downloaded Open Rajsthan Post Office GDS Result PDF File Check the details of the selected candidates

Rajasthan Postal Circle had invited applications for filling up 3262 GDS Posts from 22 June to 21 July 2020. The application link was re-opened till 12 August 2020.